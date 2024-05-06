Russia's Dreaded Nuke 'Satan II' Can Kill Millions, Level Entire Cities

President Macron is being joined by a growing number of leaders who are calling for the deployment of nuclear weapons, as they were unable to weaken the Russians in the conventional way with sanctions and other punitive measures. All this brings doomsday for humanity ever closer, as the first nuclear weapon fired would immediately trigger thousands of missile launches blanketing the skies, causing a nuclear holocaust that would bring about the total annihilation of humanity. After the Cold War, this scenario was practically forgotten, but reckless and insane rhetoric has brought the possibility back to the fore.

Makes no difference who fires first

According to the nuclear doctrine of the great powers, it does not really matter which country presses the button first, because as soon as one side launches nuclear missiles, the other side detects them and immediately fires back before the warheads impact. This will lead to a total nuclear war threatening the very existence of mankind, followed by a nuclear winter, which is assumed to make the future for the rest of humanity completely impossible.

The first US missiles launched from off the coast of Norway reach Russia within ten minutes, while Russian missiles north of Canada reach the entire territory of the United States within a few minutes. Under Article 5 of the NATO alliance for collective defense, Russia launches pre-emptive strikes against nuclear powers Britain and France. Meanwhile, the British and French are also launching strikes on Russia, resulting in hundreds, even thousands, of intercontinental ballistic missiles being fired at each other.

It is estimated that more than ninety million people would be killed and wounded in the first few hours of the conflict.

Destructive terror bubble, killer shock waves

Each of the hundreds of thousands of nuclear warhead exploding on impact, create a bubble of gas hotter than the sun, immediately incinerating everything for miles . The terror bubble rapidly expands, filling the sky above the target and creating a devastating shock wave that kills the most people and destroys living things. The resulting firestorm consumes everything and everyone on Earth, and all hell breaks loose on the surface of the planet.

After the explosion, the characteristic giant mushroom cloud rises above the devastated, burning landscape. And in the hours that follow, a much more destructive and toxic cloud forms, as the flames, ravaging cities, forests, fields and everything in its path, heats up the air enough to create its own microclimate and wind system. The updraft creates a huge cloud of smoke that carries soot into the stratosphere. This cloud can reach so high due to the massive fires that there is simply no weather phenomenon to remove the soot from the atmosphere, leaving it to remain in the air for years, which in the case of hundreds of nuclear bombs would blacken the entire planet for many years.