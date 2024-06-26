Következő mérkőzések
PM Orban: Liszt Frenc Intl. to be Developed into Most Successful Airport in Central Europe

The Hungarian prime minister has arrived in Paris.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 06. 26. 10:41
Hungarian state now has majority ownership of Budapest Airport Zrt. (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in paris with Nicolas Notebaert, the CEO of Vinci Concessions, Mr Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI). On June 6, 2024, the Hungarian state, in cooperation with Vinci Airports, acquired Budapest Airport (BA) Zrt., the operator of Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Photo: PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

During their talks in Paris, the two sides reviewed development plans for the airport. Liszt Ferenc International will see investment worth over one billion euros in the coming decade, including the construction of a new terminal, he said. Vinci has agreed to turning the air hub in Budapest into the most successful airport in Central Europe, the press chief's statement says. 

Cover photo: Terminal 2 at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport on June 6, 2024. On this day, the sale and purchase agreement of the operator - Budapest Airport Zrt. - was signed, bringing the airport back into national majority ownership after almost 20 years (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

