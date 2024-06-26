Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in paris with Nicolas Notebaert, the CEO of Vinci Concessions, Mr Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI). On June 6, 2024, the Hungarian state, in cooperation with Vinci Airports, acquired Budapest Airport (BA) Zrt., the operator of Liszt Ferenc International Airport.
PM Orban: Liszt Frenc Intl. to be Developed into Most Successful Airport in Central Europe
The Hungarian prime minister has arrived in Paris.
During their talks in Paris, the two sides reviewed development plans for the airport. Liszt Ferenc International will see investment worth over one billion euros in the coming decade, including the construction of a new terminal, he said. Vinci has agreed to turning the air hub in Budapest into the most successful airport in Central Europe, the press chief's statement says.
Cover photo: Terminal 2 at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport on June 6, 2024. On this day, the sale and purchase agreement of the operator - Budapest Airport Zrt. - was signed, bringing the airport back into national majority ownership after almost 20 years (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Hungary FM Holds Talks on Trans Austrian Gas Pipeline
The trans-Austrian gas pipeline (TAG) could serve as a good safety reserve for Hungary.
Pride Retargets Schoolkids and Pre-Schoolers This Year
The Labrisz Lesbian Association has organized programs to disseminate gender propaganda in schools.
Will Sanctions Be Extened to Paks? - Hungary FM Responds + Video
"We will protect our energy security," Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs said in Luxembourg.
PM Orban: Decline in Competitiveness Europe’s Biggest Problem
Hungary's prime minister was received in Rome by Giorgia Meloni, his Italian counterpart.
