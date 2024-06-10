PM Orban: We Won Both Elections + Video

"It would be appropriate to wait another hour until the results of the Budapest mayoral election are in, but we are not waiting any longer," Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his speech assessing the election results at the Fidesz-KDNP election results party at the Balna in Budapest.

"I would like to thank all the voters who took part in the European Parliament and local elections," he said, noting that the 57% turnout was a good result:

Democracy is alive and well.

"Two elections were held on Sunday and we won both of them," he added, remarking that

We won crucial victories amidst a war situation and in a difficult battle.

"Together with Budapest, there are twenty county assemblies in Hungary. We have won them all," he said, explaining that the governing parties had lost three but won four county councils. On the capital city mayoral race, he commented that challenger Alexandra Szentkiralyi was right, referring to the governing parties' joint Budapest mayoral candidate deciding to withdraw on Friday and asking her supporters to vote for David Vitezy in a bid to defeat incumbent Gergely Karacsony.

Photo by Arpad Kurucz

He sees the national results of the European Parliament elections as a clear signal from the Hungarians that they want peace, and that the pro-peace government policy has been reconfirmed. With this mandate, he stressed, the government now has twice the strength to keep our country out of the war. "Stop migration, stop gender, stop war, stop Soros and stop Brussels," he summed up the takeaways of the election.

"It is important that we never lose faith in the conviction that there is some moral balance in the world. Consequently, we note that God has a keen sense of humor, because ironically in the very year of the Paris Olympics the Momentum party [which entered into the political arena with a successful boycotting of Hungary's Olympic bid - ed.] has been eliminated from Hungarian political scene, Mr Orban said. The prime minister then pointed out that the European Parliament elections carry one more key lesson:

the Hungarian people have made it clear that those who work against their country in Brussels will suffer the consequences.

"Finally, I would like to thank the Fidesz-KDNP activists for the work they have done in the last few days. Saturday's Day of One Million Meetings will remain a Hungarian and possibly European record for a long time, but perhaps for not longer than two years (when the next national elections take place)," he added, sending a message to supporters and activists as president of the winning Fidesz party that