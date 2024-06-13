We will send neither money nor troops to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made clear at Wednesday's meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Contrary to opposition opinions expressed in recent days, Hungary did not receive any criticism from NATO, but instead a very constructive discussion took place, Bank Levente Boros, the director of political analysis at Nezopont Institute, pointed out, commenting on the outcome of yesterday's talks in Budapest.

At the press conference, the two leaders spoke positively not only about each other, but also about Hungary's role in NATO in particular. Stoltenberg praised our country's attitude towards NATO and its role, and a compromise was reached, which is exactly the opposite of what many in the opposition expected.

"Strengthened by the result of the European Parliament election, Hungary's government asserted its national interest and achieved the goal of staying out of the mission in Ukraine, and this was accepted by the NATO secretary general. A solution has been reached whereby Hungary will not block efforts of NATO members in this direction, while it will not contribute to such actions either financially or with military personnel," the expert pointed out.

Bank Levente Boros (Photo: Endre Holecz)

According to Bank Levente Boros, what is very important is that the results of this weekend's European Parliament elections reinforced the pro-peace position not only in Hungary, but also in Europe.

At the same time, this strengthened the voters' mandate given to the Hungarian government, and by realizing this, NATO and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg came to Budapest with greater readiness to compromise,

he emphasized.

They respect the Hungarian voters' decision and the Hungarian government's policy based on national interest, as well as its pro-peace attitude, he added.

The results of the local election in Hungary and the outcome of the European Parliament elections have created the opportunity for Hungary to achieve this,

Bank Levente Boros said in conclusion.