Hungary FM Sends Tough Message to Warsaw

The state secretary at Poland’s foreign ministry has issued a sharp response to the Hungarian prime minister’s recent speech at Tusvanyos. The reaction only proves the old Hungarian adage that states: truth hurts - Hungary's foreign minister wrote on his social media.

Driven by the intention to preserve the Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, we have long tolerated the incumbent Polish government's provocations and hypocrisy, but we’ve had enough,

– FM Szijjarto added.

While the current Polish government is criticizing and accusing us of importing oil from Russia - something that's critical to keep the country running - if we take a good look at one of the biggest Russian oil company’s list of buyers, then we’ll find the Poles on it,” - Mr. Szijjarto remarked.

And this wouldn’t be a problem, because energy supply is ultimately based in physical reality. However, if this is how things turned out, then they shouldn’t be hypocritical and accuse others,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.