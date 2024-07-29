A magyar csapat eredményei:
Meggyanúsította a rendőrség a kisfiút felrúgó szolnoki karateedzőt

lengyel kormányOroszországSzijjártó PéterVarsó
magyar

Hungary FM Sends Tough Message to Warsaw

According to Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, "we've had enough."

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 07. 29. 10:46
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Inauguration of the expanded Budapest Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) (Photo: Peter Lakatos)
The state secretary at Poland’s foreign ministry has issued a sharp response to the Hungarian prime minister’s recent speech at Tusvanyos. The reaction only proves the old Hungarian adage that states: truth hurts - Hungary's foreign minister wrote on his social media. 

Driven by the intention to preserve the Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, we have long tolerated the incumbent Polish government's provocations and hypocrisy, but we’ve had enough,

 – FM Szijjarto added.

While the current Polish government is criticizing and accusing us of importing oil from Russia - something that's critical to keep the country running - if we take a good look at one of the biggest Russian oil company’s list of buyers, then we’ll find the Poles on it,” - Mr. Szijjarto remarked. 

And this wouldn’t be a problem, because energy supply is ultimately based in physical reality. However, if this is how things turned out, then they shouldn’t be hypocritical and accuse others,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the inauguration of the expanded Budapest office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on July 23, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)

