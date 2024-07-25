Hungary's Peace Mission Leaves Leftist-Liberal Mainstream Frustrated

On the lessons learned from the peace mission summits, Hungary's foreign minister emphasized that as the Russians are occupying more and more territory each day, they are in no rush to reach any solution because they are winning every day.

So this is what I say, but of course, my Western European colleagues will claim this is just Russian propaganda. No, it is a fact, and they know it,

– FM Peter Szijjarto remarked. He added that the Ukrainians are steadily seeking more and more support and that they are still receiving it because the United States is governed by the Democrats.

Looking at the two warring sides, we cannot really expect either of them to come up with a solution on the battlefield. This implies that the impact needs to come from outside,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated. He noted that there are three key players: the United States, China, and still Europe. But at the moment, Europe is lagging behind the United States because it is mostly copying America's strategy and, in this respect, it is Washington's assistant, one without its own voice, he added.

"The current US administration is clearly pro-war. If there is a change there, and at least two of the three major powers are in favor of peace, that will change the picture completely,

– Hungary's foreign minister explained. According to Mr. Szijjarto, former President Donald Trump's return to power could provide new impetus in this respect. He also recalled that China is in favor of peace and has already taken initiatives. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, together with his Brazilian counterpart, has put a proposal on the table that would be worth discussing, he added.

The outcome of the peace mission

According to Mr. Szijjarto, one of the most important results of the peace mission is that the channels of communication are open.

Because, if the communication channels are blocked, we'll lose hope for peace. So in order to avoid a continuation of the tragedy unfolding on the battlefield, we need an alternative path, which is communication and dialogue. This is why PM Orban proposed a debate on whether Europe should reopen the channels of communication with Russia,

– he added. He also said that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, had devised a "feeble revenge" to hold the informal meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels, instead of Budapest.

Who cares? I mean, they are really losing out here, because I would have hosted them in the national football stadium, which is a much better venue than Brussels,

– FM Szijjarto explained, adding that the ministers of 13 EU member states, including representatives of the biggest countries, had argued in favor of Budapest.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)