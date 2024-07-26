A magyar csapat eredményei:
Orban to Have Important Talks Ahead of Tusvanyos Speech

The Hungarian prime minister will be meeting with neighboring Romania's head of government ahead of his presentation at the annual Balvanyos Free Summer University gathering, commonly referred to as Tusvanyos, in Baile Tusnad. As was the case prior to last year's event, Viktor Orban and Marcel Ciolacu will meet informally this year, as well, the Maszol news portal reports.

Kozma Zoltán
Forrás: Maszol2024. 07. 26. 11:27
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to M1 news channel in Brussels on July 1, 2024, when Hungary took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The two prime ministers will soon hold talks in Bucharest, according to Maszol news' report. Last year a similar meeting to this one took place, when Viktor Orban and Marcel Ciolacu had lunch together in the Romanian capital the day before the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Tusvanyos.

Then the informal meeting was also attended by Hunor Kelemen, president of Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ/UDMR) and the country's Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu. This year's meeting is of particular significance given that Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The news portal writes, that the annual free summer university in Baile Tusnad will again this year center on political and public affairs-themed presentations, with several politicians from Hungary and Romania taking part in the four-day event, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen along with several other members of the government, as well as Romania's RMDSZ/UDMR party President Hunor Kelemen, and a number of politicians of the ethnic Hungarian minority alliance.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to M1 news channel in Brussels on July 1, 2024, when Hungary took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

