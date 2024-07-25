A magyar csapat eredményei:
PM Orban to Hold Key Talks Ahead of Tusvanyos

Before delivering a speech at this year's Tusvanyos student camp, Hungary's prime minister will hold talks with the neighboring country's head of government. According to the Maszol news portal, Viktor Orbán and Marcel Ciolacu will meet informally this year, just as they did last year.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 07. 25. 10:59
ORBÁN Viktor
In the picture released by the Prime Minister's Press Office, PM Orban gives an interview to the M1 news channel in Brussels on July 1, 2024. Hungary holds the EU Council's rotating presidency from July 1 to December 31 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
According to information obtained by the Maszol news portal, the two prime ministers will soon hold talks in Bucharest. The wo leaders held a similar meeting Last year. On that occasion, Viktor Orban and Marcel Ciolacu had lunch together in the Romanian capital just one day ahead of the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Tusvanyos. 

The informal meeting was also attended by RMDSZ (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) President Hunor Kelemen, and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu. The current meeting is particularly significant given that Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.    

Maszol highlights that the program at this year's Tusványos Free Summer University will feature a heavy emphasis on political and public affairs presentations and lectures. The four-day event will be attended by several Hungarian and Romanian politicians, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, several government members, RMDSZ chief Hunor Kelemen, and many other politicians of the alliance. 

Cover pohoto: In the picture released by the Prime Minister's Press Office, PM Orban gives an interview to the M1 news channel in Brussels on July 1, 2024. Hungary holds the EU Council's rotating presidency from July 1 to December 31. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

