PM Orban on Peace Mission in Beijing, Chinese President Reaffirms Efforts for Peace

After Kyiv and Moscow, Beijing was Viktor Orban's third stop on his peace mission. The prime minister of Hungary holding the rotating presidency of the European Council shared a short video of the visit on Facebook.

The meeting with President Xi Jinping has just ended. Of course, the warring sides have the final say in a war, but three world powers have a decisive influence: China, the United States, and the European Union. They also influence when this war will end,

Viktor Orban said, adding that this is why he traveled to Beijing after talks with the warring parties.

President Xi and I discussed the Chinese peace plan. China is the only world power that has been clearly committed to peace from the beginning. This is important for Hungary and important for the European Union,

he said.

In the video, Orban stressed that the Chinese president has made it clear that he will continue his efforts to create peace.

We are not alone, we will also keep on working,

Hungary's prime minister said in conclusion.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Chinese President Xi Jiping (r) meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing on July 8, 2024 (Photo:MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)