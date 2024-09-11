Rendkívüli

Donald Trump Praises, Cites Viktor Orban in Presidential Debate

In the debate, the Republican presidential candidate quoted the words of Hungary's prime minister and also called him a tough, smart man.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 11. 11:51
Republican candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the US presidential debate with Democratic candidate VP Kamala Harris, on September 10, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in the US presidential debate. At one point in the debate, Hungary and the Hungarian prime minister were acknowledged with great praise and Donald Trump even cited Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban, one of the most respected men — they call him a strong man. 

said Trump, who described Hungary's PM as a tough and smart person. 

In the debate, the Republican politician quoted the prime minister's previous statements, saying

They said, 'Why is the whole world blowing up? Three years ago it wasn’t. Why is it blowing up?' He said, ' because you need Trump back as president. They were afraid of him. China was afraid,' And I don’t like to use the word afraid but I’m just quoting him. 'China was afraid of him. North Korea was afraid of him.' Look at what’s going on with North Korea, by the way. He said, 'Russia was afraid of him'.

Donald Trump also quoted the Hungarian leader as saying the most respected and feared person is Donald Trump and that there were no problems in the world under the Trump administration. The Republican candidate then called sitting President Joe Biden a weak and pathetic man.

Donald Trump praises the Hungarian prime minister, he just did so again in the presidential debate, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote on its social media page, sharing this portion of the debate on Facebook.

... about world leaders, Viktor Orban is one of the most respected men,

the post quotes Donald Trump.

Cover photo: Donald Trump speaking at the US presidential debate (Photo: AFP)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

