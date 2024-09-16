Rendkívüli

PM Orban Summons Operative Flood Protection Unit

The government approved the proposed flood protection plans.

2024. 09. 16. 10:18
PM Viktor Orban checks the ongoing flood protection preparations (Photo: PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban chaired a meeting of the operative team in charge of Hungary's flood protection effort at the interior ministry's National Disaster Management Center early on Monday morning, his press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

Participants heard reports from the heads of all state agencies involved in the protection effort. Following the assessment of the situation, the leaders defined the tasks to be carried out immediately and

approved the flood protection plans for the coming days.

PM Orban underlined that all the technical and financial resources needed for the protection efforts were in place, according to his press chief, Bertalan Havasi.

 

