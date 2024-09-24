Von der Leyen’s Allies Secretly Admit They Also Support Hungary

As the fall semester began, Hungarian Minister for Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko was invited by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) to introduce himself to interested attendees. This continued MCC’s tradition of inviting ministers to outline their goals and discuss the tasks and future vision related to their fields of expertise.

Following the introductory presentation, Daniel Kacsoh, Mandiner's deputy editor-in-chief, engaged Mr. Hanko in a conversation, during which it was mentioned that some Western politicians and business leaders acknowledge their support for Hungary's stance on issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, albeit only in private corridors, not in the public eye.

I could provide specific examples. I last witnessed this on Thursday, when I met with two EU commissioners in Brussels,

– Mr. Hanko confirmed, although he declined to share any additional details, according to the Mandiner news site.

Mr. Hanko’s Facebook page reveals that on Thursday, he met with Nicolas Schmit, EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, and Iliana Ivanova, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth. He briefed both commissioners, informing them that Hungary had submitted proposals to Brussels regarding its model-transitioning universities as early as November of last year, but has yet to receive a response.

The minister emphasized that Hungarian students deserve the same rights as all other EU students. He called it shocking that - based on the malicious interpretations of Brussels bureaucrats - efforts are underway to exclude Hungarian rectors from the boards overseeing Hungarian universities, while putting international NGOs in charge of deciding who leads these institutions.

Regarding the universities mullling model transitions, Mr. Hanko noted that Hungary is not Brussels - autonomy here is real. Decisions are made only if the senate and community choose that direction, and nothing is forced upon them.

Speaking at the headquarters of the region’s most significant talent development center, Mr. Hanko highlighted that Hungary's educational policy must encompass the entire Carpathian Basin. The government is not just responsible for Hungarian-language education, but also for maintaining Hungarian identity in education.

Although Brussels is trying to pull us back, our jersey won't tear as it's made of strong materials, and we’ll emerge even stronger,

– the minister stated, adding that Hungary must ignore voices suggesting that its culture and traditions are to be treated with condescension.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Wroclaw, Poland, on September 19, 2024 (Photo: AFP)