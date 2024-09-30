ausztriaSzijjártó PéterFPÖSzabadságpárt
What a Weekend! - Hungary FM Hails Historic Win in Austria

Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade welcomed the victory of the Freedom Party in Austria.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 30. 10:34
"What a weekend!! A patriotic win at our neighbors, after one in Czechia," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. 

The Freedom Party has never yet won parliamentary elections in Austria. This time our allies came first. No to war, no to migration and no to gender propaganda! Bravo, congratulations! Herzlichen Glueckwunsch,

the foreign minister posted and shared a joint photo with Petra Steger, MEP of the Freedom Party of  Austria. 

As also reported by Hungary's state news agency MTI, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) is on course to win Sunday's parliamentary elections in Austria, according to exit polls. FPO's leader called the result a "piece of history". 

According to exit poll results, the opposition FPO, led by Herbert Kickl, came out top, with 29.1 percent of the vote, followed by Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) with 26.2 percent. The Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPO) finished third with 20.4 percent. Liberal NEOS (New Austria and Liberal Forum) collected 8.8 percent while the Greens received 8.6 percent.

In the Czech Republic, the partial senate election that ended on Saturday afternoon also brought success to the opposition. 27 seats were up for grabs in the 81-member upper house, the senate. Under the current rules, one third of the senate is renewed every two years. The senatorial mandate is for six years.

With one hundred percent of the votes counted, the Action of Dissatisfied Citizens' (ANO), led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, won nine seats.

The governing Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement secured five and six seats respectively. The remaining seven seats were won by candidates from regional coalitions of the most diverse composition. Most of them have announced their support for the government.

 

