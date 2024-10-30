Rendkívüli

Brussels Wants Another Government in Georgia

Hungary's foreign minister has pointed to the hypocrisy of Brussels. When the sovereigntists win, there is usually a systematic problem with democracy. If the liberals win, everything is fine, and the sun is shining, Peter Szijjarto said.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 30. 12:17
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Trade Formation at Varkert Bazaar on October 18, 2024
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Trade Formation at Varkert Bazaar on October 18, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
In a statement to Deutsche Welle, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said he is not concerned about the fairness of Georgia's elections. In answer to questions from a journalist, who often appeared rather aggressive, he emphasized that no international organization has claimed that the elections were not free, fair or democratic.

Had the opposition won, there would be no problem with democracy, but the ruling party's victory has prompted criticism of the elections, Szijjarto said.

It is quite clear that if the opposition had won here, there would be no problem with democracy. Since the ruling party, which is a sovereigntist party, a pro-peace party and a pro- family party, has won, critical remarks of the elections are coming. If your opposition had won this election, there would be no problem. We know this feeling very well. If right-wing parties or conservatives or sovereigntist parties win, there's usually a systematic problem with democracy. If the liberals win, everything is fine, the sun is shining. That's so simple. It's very hypocritical,

the minister underlined.

The Hungarian observers have prepared a clear report stating that the elections were free and fair and therefore do not consider it necessary to initiate an investigation, Hungary's foreign minister pointed out. He criticized Brussels' decisions to freeze Georgia's EU integration, calling it a political decision and a disgrace.

This is a purely political decision, because Brusselians want another government here. That's the fact,

Peter Szijjarto underscored.

The foreign minister expressed optimism about Georgia's EU membership prospects, confirming that the country can succeed in integration with further support.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, MEP Peter Magyar has immediately criticized Georgia, joining the chorus of Brussels. The leader of the opposition Tisza Party has unleashed attack on Hungary's sovereign foreign policy. Viktor Orban's trip to Georgia appears unpalatable to the Hungarian mouthpiece of Brussels.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Trade Formation at Varkert Bazaar on October 18,  2024 (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
 

