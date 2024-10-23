Current Betrayers of 1956's Ideals Are Stealing the Symbol of the Hungarian Revolution, House Speaker Says

"The ideals and values of our Revolution and fight for freedom in 1956 oblige us, Hungarians, to work for a European Union and within it a Hungarian state that serve European and Hungarian citizens, rather than leave them defenseless," said Laszlo Kover at the Gloria Victis 1956 commemoration organized by the Rakoczi Association.

"For these ideals, the Hungarians sixty-eight years ago, risking even certain death, rushed against the foreign tanks that were crushing freedom,"

the Hungarian National Assembly speaker stressed in his speech at the Bem statue, adding that "in the chess game between the Eastern and Western powers, Hungary - slated to be a mere pawn to be swept off the board - rebelled and again became, if only for a short time, the bastion of freedom and Christian Europe."

According to House Speaker Laszlo Kover, the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 sends a message to the nations of 21st century Europe that neither the will of the people, nor the state, nor its sovereignty can be removed from state sovereignty based on the will of the people, otherwise Europe will face the decline of democracy, followed by anarchy, then dictatorship and total vulnerability.

If today's leading bureaucrats in Brussels are incapable of comprehending his message, they will soon be held accountable as the gravediggers of the European Union by hundreds of millions of deceived European citizens,

the National Assembly president pointed out.

Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Laszlo Kover at commemoration of 1956 Revolution on Bem Jozsef Square in Budapest (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The Hungarian heroes of 1956 confronted a system based on the suppression of national identity, the abolition of state sovereignty, the humiliation of society, economic plunder and armed violence. And when the revolutionary Hungarian government declared Hungary's independence and neutrality on November 1, of that year, the state was exercising its sovereignty in defense of the nation, according to international law, he explained.

1956 had not only heroes, but also had and still has traitors, as well,

Mr Kover noted, adding the traitors, servants of foreign interests, had tried and are still trying to falsify the spirit and the ideological legacy of the Hungarian Revolution of '56.

There's only one thing we hate more than oppression: that's the Hungarian servants of foreign oppressors,

the House speaker stressed, stating, "Today's betrayers of the ideals of 1956 want to steal the flag with the hole in the middle [a symbol of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution - ed.], which has become a national treasure for us, to make it a tool for their own petty interests and the imperial ambitions of their handlers".

"Today's young people can say aloud that war is not peace, they can say that a father is a man and a mother is a woman, they can say that Hungary belongs to the Hungarians and Europe belongs to the Europeans, and they can also say God bless the Hungarians!" Laszlo Kover pointed out, urging to, "never let this freedom be lost, because everything else follows from it".

"Eternal gratitude and glory to the heroes of 1956! May God grant strength, perseverance and wisdom to those who follow them!"

the president of the National Assembly concluded his speech.