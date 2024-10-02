Israel Is Under Attack for Existing, Think Tank Chief Says

The Center for Fundamental Rights held a conference in Budapest to commemorate the heinous attack Israel suffered on October 7 at the hands of Hamas. The think tank's Director General Miklos Szantho opened the event stressing that this is the second conference of its kind in Hungary, as today our country is the safest place for the Jewish community.

We defend our borders, we don't burn Israeli or even Hungarian flags, and we don't allow wokeness into our universities,

Mr Szantho said.

In his speech, the director also referred to US presidential candidate Donald Trump as a strong leader and said if he had been at the helm of the United States of America, the October 7 massacre would not have happened. He also criticized leaders in Brussels who refuse to understand Hungary.

He also stressed that today there are two forces fighting for the "soul of civilization".

Today there are two opposing forces: one representing life, the other destruction,

the director said, adding:

We are the ones who understand the crucial importance of our deep-rooted beliefs and ethics. We look upon the nation as the legacy of the hard work of our forefathers over many centuries and upon ourselves as the guardians of our children's future. We have no choice but to accept reality as it is. Therefore, we are by necessity realists. To put it another way: we represent common sense.

In his speech, he drew a parallel between the Hungarian and Jewish nations, saying that Israel is fighting for the same values that Hungary represents.

Israel and Hungary are seeking the same thing: sovereignty and a just peace. But peace can only be established by the strongest,

the Center for Fundamental Rights director concluded.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)