Hungary Has Two Options: Submission or Representing Hungarian Interests

"If the Hungarian people participate in the national consultation in support of the government's goals, decisions can be made that will have an exceptional and positive impact on their daily lives," said Tamas Menczer at a press conference ahead of the public forum held in Pecs to promote the national consultation.

People in Hungary are again being asked to express their opinions because "in an era of crises" it is particularly important to "establish points of agreement and show strength", the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's communications director pointed out, stressing that

unless Hungarians make decisions about their fate, others will decide for them.

The country is faced with one of two options: one is the path that Brussels and "the Hungarian appendages of Brussels" have in store for Hungary. This would entail abolishing the utility cost cuts, raising taxes, doing away with the 13th month pension, as well as the taxes on multinational companies and banks, he said.

The other is the path the government is proposing, which calls for the implementation of the 21-point action plan the government has drawn up for the Hungarian people on the basis of the economic neutrality principle.

The Hungarian government plans include substantial increases in incomes and wages in the country,

boosting minimum wage growth by 12 percent over the next three years, well above inflation, while the minimum wage for skilled labor will rise by 7 percent next year. Workers' loans will be introduced , housing will be made more affordable, student dormitory places will be increased and housing subsidies will be introduced. In addition, the 13th month pension will be protected and made permanent, and the family tax allowance will be doubled," Tamas Menczer said.

Public participation in the consultation is also needed to achieve these goals,

because "Viktor Orban and the members of his government can truly represent the Hungarian interest strongly and effectively if it is readily visible, especially in Brussels, that the Hungarian people are behind the government and the governing parties,"

the communications chief stressed.