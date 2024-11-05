This Is How Kyrgyzstan Welcomes Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has traveled to Kyrgyzstan, checked in on social media to post a photo, writing:

Welcome with the Turul in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, high-level talks are scheduled during PM Orban's visit to Kyrgyzstan with a number of issues related to the Kyrgyz-Hungarian strategic partnership on the agenda for the parties to discuss.