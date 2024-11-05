This Is How Kyrgyzstan Welcomes Viktor Orban

Following the meeting, a number of documents on the further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation are to be signed. Hungary's prime minister will also attend the meeting of the Organization of Turkic States to be held on November 6, Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, confirmed in response to a question from our newspaper.
Peter Szijjarto, who is also in Kyrgyzstan for talks, shared a post on his social media page, noting that they had lost some time in the air.
It is already dawning in Bishkek and the day is about to begin, he added.
It's already dawning in Bishkek, time to start the day,
added Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade.
Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit on migration in Komarno on October 22, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)