Can Patriots for Europe and ECR Unite?

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Giorgia Meloni has announced that she will step down as president of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and will support the nomination of former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as her successor.

The decision could even lead to a future joining of the Patriots for Europe, hallmarked by Viktor Orban, and the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists, which would make them the second strongest party alliance in the European Parliament with 162 MEPs, while the European People's Party now has 188 MEPs,

Daniel Deak posted on social media.

There are several indications in this direction, the senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute opined.

On December 4, Viktor Orban met with Giorgia Meloni in Rome, and Hungary's prime minster revealed this much about their meeting: "Old friendship, new chapter, big plans!" This could be a clear indication of a new type of cooperation.

AMateusz Morawiecki, endorsed for leadership by Giorgia Meloni, is an important ally of Viktor Orban. When the Patriots for Europe party alliance was being formed, he was long thought to be joining the group with Poland's PiS.

One of the main reasons for the two separate EP groups is that Marine Le Pen and Giorgia Meloni are not very fond of each other. However, now that Meloni is stepping back, this obstacle may disappear.

The war will soon be over, so this conflict between the groups can be resolved. Several members of the European Conservatives and Reformists (from the Baltic states or countries neighboring Russia) have supported the continuation of the war on a national basis and therefore disagreed with Viktor Orban on this issue. However, Donald Trump's victory will change the landscape: negotiations are expected to start with Putin on ending the war, removing this obstacle between the two party families.

Viktor Orban has repeatedly said that his plan is for the Patriots to form the strongest or at least the second strongest party family in the European Parliament, so they could exert a strong influence on Brussels politics. If the two party alliances united, this could be achieved, and even the current 162 MEPs of the two EP groups combined could be joined by MEPs from the independents or from the European People's Party, overtaking the European People's Party, which currently has 188 MEPs.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Giorgia Meloni (Photo: AFP)