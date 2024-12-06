Hungary FM Holds Peace Mission Talks with Russian, Vatican Counterparts

Following the Hungarian foreign minister's talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Peter Szijjarto stated that the Hungarian peace mission will continue, as in the wake of the US presidential election, an end to the war in Ukraine seems closer than ever, while the danger of escalation is the greatest now, said the statement issued by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

In order to ensure that nothing irreversible happens until January 20, everything must be done now to keep the communication channels open, and the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) is the last suitable platform for this,

he stressed in his post on Facebook.

It is time to make it clear that instead trying to force Ukrainians to significantly lower the military conscription age, we should finally work for a ceasefire and peace,

he pointed out.

Meanwhile, referring to a meeting with Paul Richard Gallagher, his Vatican counterpart, Peter Szijjarto said Hungary highly values the Holy See's wise, pro-peace position.

Earlier, Archbishop Gallagher spoke about the courage of peace, and we are in agreement that seeking negotiations is not a sign of weakness but of courage. Archbishop Gallagher encouraged us to pursue our efforts to save lives, establish peace and keep the channels of communication open,

he said.

He went on to warn that Christian communities around the world are being persecuted, and this must be stopped. He said the atrocities against Christians in Aleppo were especially worrying.

Hungary will carry on providing humanitarian aid with a view to protecting Christian communities facing hardships,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attending the two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels holds a press conference on December 3, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)