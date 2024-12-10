According to Mr. Spottle, Peter Magyar is determined to seize power at any cost, resorting to spreading falsehoods, lying, and manipulating his followers to gain their trust. He pointed out that Mr. Magyar has been involved in numerous scandals since entering politics, and he criticized the behavior of the Tisza Party chief as unworthy of a statesman - a role Mr. Magyar attempts to project.
He's a narcissistic and manipulative individual, who poses a threat to the future,
– he added.
Peter Magyar stops at nothing
From the very beginning of his public appearances aimed at building a political career, Peter Magyar has struggled with the facts," said Bank Levente Boros, director of political analysis at the Nezopont Institute. Mr. Boros highlighted that Mr. Magyar has been repeatedly caught making statements inconsistent with reality, failing to provide evidence for his claims, or acting contrary to his own declarations—what is commonly referred to as lying. According to Mr. Boros, it is expected of a representative, and even more so of a party leader aspiring to lead a country, to not only tell the truth but to be well-informed—especially in situations where lives are at stake.
Clearly, he continues to disregard these standards, indicating a willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve political power. This behavior is corroborated by audio recordings that reveal a persona different from the one he presents publicly,
– Mr. Boros declared.
Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: Mediaworks/Attila Polyak)