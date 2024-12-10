Peter Magyar Puts Hungary in the Crosshairs by Spreading Fake News

Mr. Horvath emphasized that it is not enough to excel in communication or collect likes on social media; a politician must possess adequate professional knowledge backed by a thorough, solid foundation, to understand the risks of making careless statements. Such statements, he warned, leave lasting consequences. Such news requires verification and precision. The focus should not be on potential political gains but on whether it harms the country in whose interest one claims to serve, he emphasized.

Politicians who fail to meet this standard will lose public trust very swiftly,

– he noted in response to Mr. Magyar’s actions.

Authorities to investigate Mr. Magyar

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Government Information Center confirmed to the Mandiner news site that Hungary's Constitution Protection Office has initiated an immediate national security investigation to determine who was behind creating and perpetuating the false narrative. The findings will be reported to Parliament's National Security Committee.

Peter Magyar sought to incite political turmoil against Hungary’s government,

– security expert Georg Spottle told our newspaper.