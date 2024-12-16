Soros Empire Loyalists Surround Ursula Von Der Leyen

Ms. Ribera previously served as Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition and Third Deputy Prime Minister, until she was dispatched to Brussels by the Soros network. The climate expert, now in her fifties, is connected to the Soros network not only through Ursula von der Leyen but also through her sister-in-law, Silvina Bacigalupo. Ms. Bacigalupo happens to be the president of Transparency International Spain, an organisation claiming to fight corruption but mired in corruption scandals itself, writes the international V4NA news agency.

ÚLTIMA HORA 🔴



Ursula von der Leyen nombra a Teresa Ribera, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Transición Limpia, Justa y Competitiva en la Comisión Europa https://t.co/oDjyczL6BV pic.twitter.com/lXBkOeSIDx — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) September 17, 2024

Transparency International is, incidentally, partly funded by the flagship of George Soros’s empire, the Open Society Foundations.

As we mentioned earlier, Teresa Ribera worked for years in Pedro Sanchez’s government until the end of November. The leftist Spanish Prime Minister is infamous not only for his corruption scandals and what many consider to be treasonous political manoeuvres, but also for his regular consultations with George Soros, who frequently advised the premier. One particularly memorable incident occurred on June 28 2018, shortly after Mr. Sanchez was elected prime minister. Under the cover of night, in complete secrecy, Mr. Sanchez hosted George Soros at his residence, a meeting held outside the usual protocols.

Interestingly, tha American tycoon and the Spanish prime minister's clandestine encounter took place shortly after Mr. Sanchez allowed the Aquarius – a Soros-backed ship engaged in migrant smuggling and operated by the Soros-aligned NGOs SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders – to dock in Valencia. The vessel carried 629 illegal migrants at the time.

Of course, Teresa Ribera is not the only trusted Soros loyalist within the European Commission. A few months ago, Alex Soros, heir to the Soros empire, held a briefing alongside Ursula von der Leyen herself.

Thanks to the EU leaders, senators, and folks from the U.S. administration for joining us,

− reads a post by Alex Soros, with accompanying photos taken at the event.

Now, these photos clearly show that senior politicians from several European countries also attended the dinner.

Ms. von der Leyen has long been known as an ally of the Soros empire.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, she worked alongside George Soros on the twenty-four-member advisory board of the Munich Security Conference. And while they were working together, Soros provided strategic advice to the European Commission president. For instance, he recommended financing the post-Covid economic recovery through perpetual bonds that have no maturity date - effectively saddling the EU (and, by extension, its member states and taxpayers) with interest payments, indefinitely.

Cover photo: Teresa Ribera, Vice President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)