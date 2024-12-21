Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Magyarországnak joga és kötelessége volt békemissziókat indítani + videó – kövesse nálunk élőben!

Viktor Orban Reacts to Terrorist Attack in Germany

The Hungarian prime minister posted a message of condolences on his social media page regarding the terrorist attack in Magdeburg.

2024. 12. 21. 9:34
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an award ceremony in Hungary on December 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
I would like to express my deepest condolences to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the people of Germany upon the heinous terrorist attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. We pray for the families of the victims,

Hungary's PM wrote on X after a man drove his car without braking into the crowds at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Follow our live coverage here

As Magyar Nemzet reported, a Christmas Market in Germany again ends in tragedy when a car plowed into the crowd at the Magdeburg fair. So far, eleven people are reported dead and at least sixty injured. Our regularly updated article can be reached here.

