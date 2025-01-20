Rendkívüli

FM Szijjarto Highlights the Importance of Hungary–Romania Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is visiting Bucharest.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 20. 10:17
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a press briefing (Photo: MTI / Tamas Purger)
The minister emphasized the political achievements of Romania's Hungarian minority and highlighted recent significant progress in relations between the two countries. In his post, he wrote:

Advancing Hungary–Romania cooperation benefits everyone - Hungarians and Romanians alike. The past years have proven this: Schengen membership, new border crossings, growing trade, and improved energy security.

Mr. Szijjarto added that the new government in Romania, formed with the participation of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ), can provide fresh momentum to this progress. He emphasized: 

This morning, I’m off to Bucharest!

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

