Hungary FM: Bulgaria Continues to Ensure Gas Transit to Hungary

The minister shared on Facebook that, after months of negotiations, Bulgaria has successfully formed a coalition government. This brings hope for renewed political stability in the country, which is also in Hungary's interest due to the need for bilateral cooperation on several strategic issues. Szijjarto noted that he had a phone conversation earlier in the day with his new Bulgarian counterpart, Georg Georgiev, during which they reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Hungary supported Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area, for which my colleague expressed his gratitude. Hungary also supports Bulgaria's membership in the OECD and greatly values the Bulgarian community living in Hungary,

he listed. Szijjarto also highlighted their agreement to continue fighting illegal migration and stressed that peace in the region is in Central Europe's best interest. Furthermore, with Hungary relying heavily on the TurkStream pipeline, he underscored the crucial significance of countries along the pipeline continuing to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of natural gas.

My new Bulgarian colleague assured me that Bulgaria will continue to act as a reliable transit country, which I welcomed with relief, especially considering the recent physical, political, and financial attacks on the pipeline,

he stated.

Cover Photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger).