Hungary FM: No Global Health Emergency Threat at Present

Late this afternoon, I had a phone consultation with my long-time colleague and friend, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 13. 9:18
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade underscored: "We appreciate the role of the WHO in global health defense. During the COVID era, the collaboration between the WHO and national health systems performed remarkably well. Hungary and Hungarian experts also play an important role in the WHO’s work, and the organization’s presence in Budapest continues to grow stronger."

Foreign Minister Szijjarto emphasized that 

my friend, Tedros, reassured me regarding the alarming news circulating in recent days and weeks. He assured me that at present, no global health emergency is threatening us. WHO experts are very familiar with the virus that has been so widely discussed in the media. It has appeared multiple times before in similar forms, typically during the winter seasons,

– he added.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo: AFP)

