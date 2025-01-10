Nezopont Analyst: Pressman Can't Lose Gracefully

Mr. Mraz went on to explain that the ambassador and his boss, the U.S. Secretary of State, likely placed this matter before the signatory who approved the sanctions as a priority topic. He reminded that both are Democratic politicians and committed supporters of the Biden administration, and both are also connected to George Soros.

They were the active players and lobbyists in this case, without a single doubt,

– the head of the Nezopont Institute emphasized on the program.

Pressman's Failure

The analyst believes that they did this in order to create difficulties for the incoming Trump administration, which now, alongside a thousand other important issues, must also deal with this burden. He emphasized that the new Trump administration will likely be able to lift the sanctions just days after taking office, meaning this pseudo scandal will likely dissipate by February.

Mr. Mraz firmly underscored that the outgoing Democratic administration not only lost the election, but also failed to achieve its goals related to Hungary.

The political mandate that the ambassador received, which his boss, the Secretary of State, tried to achieve – namely, that Hungary would change its stance on the war, supply weapons to Ukraine, and approve every European funding that could extend the war – was something that David Pressman was unable to achieve,

– he said.

The ambassador failed and, put simply, he's just unable to lose gracefully

– Mr. Mraz pointed out.

Unfriendly message

Gabor Fodor, director of the Central European Regime Change Research Institute and former politician, discussed in the program that the decision to impose sanctions was made by the U.S. government, not the U.S. ambassador, who simply took the matter upon himself.

– The decision was likely preceded by a lengthy preparation process, and it’s even possible that the relevant U.S. offices have been deliberating on it for years – he stated, adding that this, in a sense, is a message from the outgoing Democratic administration to the Hungarian government.