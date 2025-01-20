Orban to Meet Fico on Tuesday

Although the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) provide Slovakia with essential space for maneuver, no one can prevent others from voicing criticism of their functioning or direction, Slovak PM Robert Fico said in a video posted on his social media. He said:

It's no secret that some European leaders, in response to the weakening competitiveness of the EU, are working on creating a kind of superstate where the sovereignty of individual nations would be significantly curtailed.

According to a report from Ma7, a Hungarian-language news portal in Slovakia, Mr. Fico also addressed the shutdown of Ukraine’s gas transit system. He emphasized that

he plans to discuss the protection of the southern branch of the east-west gas pipeline not just during his visit to Turkey on Monday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is scheduled to arrive in Slovakia on Tuesday.

He said:

I am convinced that President Zelensky is increasingly forcing us to take countermeasures, but we will implement these.

Cover photo: Slovak PM Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)