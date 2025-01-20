SzlovákiaRobert FicoOrbán Viktor
magyar

Orban to Meet Fico on Tuesday

The Slovak prime minister announced the news on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 20. 9:39
Slovak PM Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)
Slovak PM Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Although the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) provide Slovakia with essential space for maneuver, no one can prevent others from voicing criticism of their functioning or direction, Slovak PM Robert Fico said in a video posted on his social media. He said: 

It's no secret that some European leaders, in response to the weakening competitiveness of the EU, are working on creating a kind of superstate where the sovereignty of individual nations would be significantly curtailed.

According to a report from Ma7, a Hungarian-language news portal in Slovakia, Mr. Fico also addressed the shutdown of Ukraine’s gas transit system. He emphasized that 

he plans to discuss the protection of the southern branch of the east-west gas pipeline not just during his visit to Turkey on Monday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is scheduled to arrive in Slovakia on Tuesday.

He said:

I am convinced that President Zelensky is increasingly forcing us to take countermeasures, but we will implement these.

Cover photo: Slovak PM Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMajka

Majka durván nekiment Trumpnak, visszaböfögte a baloldali mainstream véleményét

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

A rapper időzavarba került.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.