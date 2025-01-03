Peter Magyar’s Handlers in Brussels Impatient, Desperate for a Puppet Government in Hungary

“It’s not Peter Magyar who is impatient but his Brussels masters,” remarked Mate Kocsis on social media . The Fidesz Parliamentary leader noted that the Tisza Party isn’t even capable of having a candidate in next week’s by-election in Dombovar, which clearly shows they aren’t serious about calling for an early national election.

According to the governing party politician, it’s European People's Party (EPP) chief Manfred Weber and his allies who are keen to seize Hungary, as they are greatly annoyed by the sovereigntist Hungarian government that blocks their “idiotic and dangerous plans.” He stated, “It’s a fact: we stand in their way.”

“They are the impatient ones; they are the ones trying to topple a government from the outside. And they’ve already found people here who could be used as a puppet government they can manipulate.”

"These are the same people who would ‘give up just a tiny bit' of the country’s sovereignty. This is why Peter Magyar is parroting what Brussels demands of him,” Kocsis continued. “Which is fine, as long as this approach remains in opposition.”

The Fidesz group leader declared that the message from Manfred Weber was received, and that the messenger, held hostage by Weber and his allies wielding immunity as leverage, had delivered it. But, he stressed, “We will not hand over our country to them.”

Stop throwing tantrums and sending messages every two days about what you think Hungary should do. Hungarian voters already decided that in 2022 and in 2024, and will again decide in 2026,

Kocsis stated.

The Parliamentary party leader added, “It’s laughable that a party that secured 30% of the vote in last year’s European Parliament elections is now beating the drum demanding that a party with 45% hold early elections.”

“I'm afraid the result would be the same now as it was then. Or perhaps they’ve read so many manipulated left-wing polls that they, themselves have started to believe them?” Kocsis asked.