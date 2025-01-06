PM Orban: We Worked a Lot During the Holidays; I’ll Be Back on Kossuth Radio Jan 17

A picture of Viktor Orban taken in India has been shared on social media. The photo of the Hungarian prime minister donning a floral shirt in the company of locals is going viral.

PM Orban and his family are vacationing in the Indian state of Kerala. Speaking to Blikk , the politician answered some questions about his trip.

I’m here in South India with my wife and two daughters. We chose this destination for two reasons: the past and the future. Here in Kochi—where I am right now—is where Vasco da Gama died, someone I admired through youth novels, and I’m now following in his footsteps. He’s my favorite explorer, whose importance rivals that of Columbus. That’s the connection to the past. The second reason is the future. India’s economy is on the brink of explosive growth,

the PM said explaining the timing of his trip.

Hungary’s EU presidency ended on January 1. The next day, I took my leave and we departed. The EU presidency was a tough challenge—even for a seasoned warhorse like me, it required serious efforts. Here in India, we’re not resting much either, but it’s good to get away from the routine back home. From a foreign policy perspective, we’re in a quieter period until Trump takes office; after that, things will ramp up again.

Viktor Orban also reacted to some of the speculation about his trip.

I’ve read all kinds of nonsense being spread. That’s how it usually goes. But nothing extraordinary happened—just the prime minister taking his vacation. I’m perfectly healthy. Don’t get your hopes up!

he said, adding that he would be back on Kossuth Radio on January 17 for his regular morning interview. "India isn’t known as a tourist paradise. If you’re looking for luxury, go to an Austrian ski resort or the Bahamas. But if you’re interested in culture, come to India," he emphasized.

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s peace mission has made him widely respected in India, where many people took photos with him.

In early July, Viktor Orban announced a peace mission aimed at facilitating a diplomatic resolution to the Russia–Ukraine war. As part of this initiative, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin (with whom he had another phone discussion at the end of the year), Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan twice. He also visited Pope Francis.

Additionally, PM Orban held multiple discussions with Donald Trump, first as a presidential candidate during the summer and later as president-elect in December. Trump's inauguration on January 20 is expected to bring a turning point in the Russia–Ukraine war.

Cover photo: Locals in India take a photo with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook.com)