Governing Parties to Hold Off-Site Faction Meeting

A strengthening Hungarian economy, a right-wing shift globally, the declining influence of U.S. Democrat dollars in Europe, and persistent illegal migration—these will be the main topics at the governing parties’ off-site faction meeting to be held in Balatonfured on February 18-19.

The event will take place just a few days before Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s annual State of the Republic address, scheduled for February 22.

Important decisions expected

Traditionally, before the start of the parliamentary session, the governing parties hold an off-site faction meeting where the prime minister also speaks, outlining the political agenda for the coming months.

Typically, on the first day of the two-day meeting, the head of government delivers a closed-door assessment of the political situation.

Decisions made at the meeting are later announced at a press conference by Fidesz faction leader Mate Kocsis and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) faction leader Istvan Simicsko.

The last such off-site faction meeting was held in autumn, originally planned for September 25-26 in Esztergom before the autumn parliamentary session opening on September 30. However, due to the Danube floods, the meeting was postponed and eventually took place on October 13-14. Following that session, Mate Kocsis announced that Fidesz would propose having a national consultation on economic issues.

A year ago, ahead of the spring parliamentary session, the governing parties held their meeting in Balatonalmadi. Key topics then included: selecting the new presidential nominee, preparations for the European Parliament and local municipal elections, and discussions about a new child protection legislative package.

When Will Parliament Convene?

According to the current parliamentary schedule, the spring session of the National Assembly runs from February 1 to June 15. Based on past practice, it is expected that

the parliamentary session will resume in the second half of February after the winter break.

It is customary for Prime Minister Orban to address the Parliament on the first day of the spring session, providing an update on government activities between the two sessions. After his speech, faction leaders respond, followed by a final rebuttal from the prime minister.

The first sitting of the parliamentary season also includes the first “Questions Hour”, during which the prime minister answers direct inquiries from parliamentary faction members on various policy matters.