FideszKocsis Mátékorrupciós hálózatfrakcióvezetőkormánymegbízott
magyar

Mate Kocsis: Americans Attempted Exerting Influence in Every Critical Issue

The Fidesz parliamentary faction leader said millions of dollars were spent from the U.S. to spread liberal ideology in Hungary.

2025. 02. 23. 18:34
_CZ_0190
Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary faction leader (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The government must expose the political and media corruption network that received support from the previous U.S. administration," Mate Kocsis, the Fidesz parliamentary faction leader, said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday news program.

Following the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s announcement of appointing a commissioner to investigate U.S. influence attempts, Kocsis stated that the Trump administration revealed this corruption network when it disclosed that taxpayer money under the prior left-wing U.S. government was used globally to spread radical liberal ideology.

This network also has a Hungarian branch,

 Kocsis added.

Millions of U.S. dollars funded media outlets, pseudo-civil organizations, activists, and protests in Hungary, challenging the government’s stance on migration, gender policies, and the war, the politician said.

Calling it "real political corruption," Kocsis accused foreign states and corporate groups of using Hungarian journalists and self-proclaimed civil activists to gain political power—even financing certain politicians.

In every crucial issue where Hungarians have the right to decide, Americans attempted to exert influence, paying local collaborators,

he said.

"This is real political corruption," Kocsis explains, saying "foreign states and corporate groups using Hungarian journalists and self-proclaimed civil activists to influence public opinion and gain political power—even by financing certain politicians."

He noted that while Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office is independent of the government, investigating the corruption network requires state-level fact-finding based on bilateral relations. "The Hungarian government must engage with the U.S. Our commissioner will collect all available information, as what the media has revealed is just the tip of the iceberg," Kocsis stated. He emphasized that U.S. federal funds—not just Soros-linked money—support Hungary’s liberal circles, opposition parties and radical organizations, with surprising backing from various companies and foundations.

Kocsis also touched on another area for scrutiny:

how many millions of euros are coming from Brussels to finance 'self-proclaimed independent' but liberal media, activists, and protests. Drafting related legislation will be a major task for the Parliament’s spring session, 

he said.

He noted how these organizations, individuals, media outlets, activists like to be in the shadows. "The fact that we are showing who they are, how much money they have received, what they have spent it on, how they have tried to damage Hungary's sovereignty, is in itself incriminating and disturbing, and I think the power of publicity is strong enough," he remarked. The politician added that the Parliament should pass a law similar to, if not the same as, the Magnitsky Act Act in the United States, saying, if it is good enough for the Americans it'll be good for Hungary. All this must be accompanied by an amendment to the Criminal Code.

In response to a question about the expected reaction from Brussels, Mate Kocsis said that the Brussels liberal elite initiates proceedings against Hungary even if the country does nothing.

Our relationship with Brussels has reached a point where it doesn’t matter what they think, and that's mutual. We should not focus on what Brussels thinks but rather on the new global trend—the winds blowing from the United States. It is worth channeling these winds into our sails because this new shift means protecting sovereignty and strengthening nation-states, and that is what we believe in, 

he declared.

On whether Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) should also be required to submit asset declarations in Hungary, he said 

It would be fair for everyone exercising public authority with the mandate of Hungarian voters—whether in the Hungarian or European Parliament—to meet similar transparency requirements, matching those mandated in Hungary. The prime minister mentioned this as well, in his annual speech. The regulations for MEPs' asset declarations are very loose, permissive, and non-transparent, precisely to cover up the corruption cases of the Western elite.

When asked if the Hungarian Parliament can pass a law regarding MEPs, he replied, "Certainly—these are Hungarian citizens."

Cover photo: Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary faction leader (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojelekNetflix

Fehér férfi játszotta a fekete leszbikust

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Álmomban rendeztem. Az volt, hogy a Netflix felkért, hogy találjak ki egy filmet egy fekete leszbikus párról. Kitaláltam, és nálam az egyik fekete nőt egy fehér, szakállas férfi játszotta.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu