Mate Kocsis: Americans Attempted Exerting Influence in Every Critical Issue

He noted that while Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office is independent of the government, investigating the corruption network requires state-level fact-finding based on bilateral relations. "The Hungarian government must engage with the U.S. Our commissioner will collect all available information, as what the media has revealed is just the tip of the iceberg," Kocsis stated. He emphasized that U.S. federal funds—not just Soros-linked money—support Hungary’s liberal circles, opposition parties and radical organizations, with surprising backing from various companies and foundations.

Kocsis also touched on another area for scrutiny:

how many millions of euros are coming from Brussels to finance 'self-proclaimed independent' but liberal media, activists, and protests. Drafting related legislation will be a major task for the Parliament’s spring session,

he said.

He noted how these organizations, individuals, media outlets, activists like to be in the shadows. "The fact that we are showing who they are, how much money they have received, what they have spent it on, how they have tried to damage Hungary's sovereignty, is in itself incriminating and disturbing, and I think the power of publicity is strong enough," he remarked. The politician added that the Parliament should pass a law similar to, if not the same as, the Magnitsky Act Act in the United States, saying, if it is good enough for the Americans it'll be good for Hungary. All this must be accompanied by an amendment to the Criminal Code.

In response to a question about the expected reaction from Brussels, Mate Kocsis said that the Brussels liberal elite initiates proceedings against Hungary even if the country does nothing.

Our relationship with Brussels has reached a point where it doesn’t matter what they think, and that's mutual. We should not focus on what Brussels thinks but rather on the new global trend—the winds blowing from the United States. It is worth channeling these winds into our sails because this new shift means protecting sovereignty and strengthening nation-states, and that is what we believe in,

he declared.