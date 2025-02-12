MEP: The Swedish Migration Model Has Failed

During the European Parliament’s debate on the gang wars in Sweden, Andras Laszlo, a member of the Patriots for Europe group, strongly criticized EU migration policy as the cause of many of Sweden's problems."

At the beginning of his speech, Andras Laszlo quoted Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who previously admitted:

The EU’s migration policy is pure madness. An increasing number of countries are rejecting the asylum rules. Illegal migration results in chaos, violence, death, and the collapse of the rule of law. This is happening now in one of the world’s richest countries, Sweden. Yet, the European Commission punishes Hungary for protecting the EU’s external borders. We need zero tolerance for illegal immigration,

the Fidesz MEP said.

In his speech, Andras Laszlo again quoted the Swedish prime minister, who also admitted: "It is absolutely clear that we cannot control the wave of violence." The Fidesz MEP pointed out that: "Migrant gang wars have plagued Sweden for years. The bombings have reached levels comparable to a failed state."

The MEP added: "The left-wing elite is responsible for the current situation.They are the ones who followed George Soros’s open borders ideology and enabled mass illegal immigration."

He argued that the EU should support all countries that protect its external borders. Furthermore, he stressed that "All illegal immigrants must be deported from the European Union, and all violent criminals must be severely punished."

In his closing remarks Andras Laszlo condemned the presence of gang wars in European cities saying,

It is unworthy of Europe to have gang wars in its major cities. The European Commission’s weak stance on border protection is outright anti-European." He concluded with a call to action: "Let’s make Europe great again! Let’s make European borders safe again!

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Andras Laszlo (Source: Facebook)