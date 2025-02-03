Monitoring a Non-Deportable Violent Migrant Costs Taxpayers 40 Thousand Euros a Month

The 20-year-old Afghan man arrived in Germany in September 2023 and was placed in a shared residential facility near Frankfurt. While there, he attacked his roommates with sticks, smashed dishes and broke windowpanes. According to the local mayor.

the Afghan man often threatened others for religious reasons, accusing his roommates of not living in line with their faith correctly and waking them in the middle of the night to get them to pray.

Administrators then transferred him to a shelter for refugees in Windesheim, reportedly believing that better controlled support in place there would stop any further aggression, writes the Brussels Signal news portal.

That apparently did not happen, with the man reportedly threatening and attacking residents and employees of the facility

He has since been placed in a private facility where he lives on his own and does not interact with other residents. At the same time, Bad Kreuznach hired a private security company to monitor the man – who is allowed to move around freely – accompanied by two officials. According to district councilor Bettina Dickes,

the monitoring costs the county – with a population of 160 thousand – 40 thousand euros per month.

Dickes said she had asked the integration ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate on 22 November last year to organize the man’s deportation, whose asylum application had previously been rejected. In mid-January, the ministry said it had forwarded the request to the federal interior ministry led by Nancy Faeser to make the final decision.