Peter Magyar Keeps Making Promises and Failing to Deliver

Furthermore, MEPs must declare if they have received more than five thousand euros annually for attending events, if they hold other positions, if they work alongside their parliamentary duties, or if they have received external funding that could influence their activities as MEPs. However, the EU’s asset declaration system only requires them to indicate income ranges, rather than specifying exact amounts.

Peter Magyar’s promise to change Hungary’s asset declaration system can be seen as a simple campaign rhetoric—something he is unlikely to follow through on.

It is worth recalling that, during the European Parliament election campaign, the Tisza leader claimed he would not take up his mandate. However, he later held a vote among his supporters and decided to become an MEP after all despite previously describing

the position as a sham job.

Peter Magyar also promised to abolish parliamentary immunity. Last year, however, multiple witnesses unanimously claimed that after consuming large amounts of alcohol, Peter Magyar behaved aggressively and disorderly for hours at a nightclub in central Budapest.

Several people filmed the incident, and at one point, Magyar forcibly grabbed a phone from someone’s hand and refused to return it. After being escorted out by security, he threw the device into the Danube.