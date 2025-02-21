PM Orban: We Played Our Hand for Peace!

Hungary cannot be torn out of the universe and examined merely in isolation, as I would take a different approach," Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his remarks in this morning’s radio interview. He recalled that in the past, it was characteristic in Hungary for leftist-liberal governments, and even earlier, for the communist leadership, to use foreign developments as an excuse. This, Mr. Orban said, was irritating him, adding that he believes that what truly matters is what we do at home.

This year, we played our hand for peace," Orban stated, using a card game analogy. "This meant that a Republican administration is coming to power in America, they will make peace, and peace will bring economic prosperity," PM Orban emphasized.

He noted that they waited for the outcome of the U.S. election, which determined whether they would adopt a peace-time, or a war-time budget.

– "The Hungarian economy is counting on a positive external impact," PM Orban said, pointing out that Hungary has lost 6.5-7 billion euros each year due to the war. He expressed hope that the 21-point economic action plan, economic neutrality, and peace together would provide a significant boost to the economy.

Mr. Orban signaled that he sees the negative external impact as coming from Europe and does not expect any high-level decisions from Brussels, Berlin, or Paris that would positively affect the Hungarian economy. He said he fears that Europe will continue to face high energy prices, which stifles economic growth.

Security and predictability

According to PM Orban,

security and predictability determine how families manage their finances.

This is why women are at the helm of families, because their instincts always point toward security. He added that Hungarians are not the extravagant type; they think twice before spending. He believes this is a good trait, although economists think otherwise.

Mr. Orban thinks that excessive caution does slow down the economy, which is why it is better to leave such matters in the hands of the people. He remarked that he does not believe the government alone can dictate a single economic direction.

Hungarians have started spending

PM Orban said he believes that this year will see some relaxation with people spending a bit more than in previous years. He also noted that all economic actors would be set in motion this year.

He explained that this year, several hundred billion forints would be paid out as interest on government bonds. This money will be put to use and will enter the economy. Such a large sum will have a beneficial impact on economic performance, he said, adding that this amount will be distributed among 800,000 families.

Mr. Orban signaled that, in his annual state of the nation address tomorrow, he will discuss the government’s future economic plans.

He also mentioned that they are engaged in four major battles with Brussels: over migration, child protection, pension security, and the protection of utility price cuts. He said he will elaborate on these topics in his speech tomorrow.

There's an urgent need for defense mechanisms

Regarding the spring political season, Mr. Orban stated that the U.S. government has revealed whom it has funded and by what means in recent years, using American taxpayers' money to influence other countries — including, to a large extent, Hungary.

– "One of this spring's key tasks is to fully unearth and understand the details, and ergently established defense mechanisms," Mr. Orban stated, adding that he will present several examples of this tomorrow.

"The audacity knows no bounds," he asserted, adding that USAID’s activities basically amounted to political corruption. "Now they got caught, but Brussels looks ready to step in and replace the American funding."

"The honest Hungarian and European citizen is being deceived twice. They have no idea that those they see as independent are actually paid mercenaries. Nor do they realize that it is their own money funding them. This is the height of hypocrisy," he stated.

Brussels vs. Patriots

He added that this must be stopped—and it will be stopped.

According to Viktor Orban, we can expect intensifying debates between Brussels and the Patriots,

and he warned against underestimating the power and influence of Brussels.

– The people's voice cannot be ignored, not even in Brussels," Mr. Orban stated, adding that everyone in Brussels will have the same task as in Washington: conducting investigative inquiries.

PM Orban referenced a study that details how Brussels is funding NGOs advocating for more powers to be transferred from nation-states to Brussels. He cited former MEP Guy Verhofstadt as an example, noting that his organization reportedly received six billion forints. With this money—some of which originates from Hungarian taxpayers—they have attacked Hungary, among others. He also mentioned a program for which Brussels has allocated 600 billion forints to fund pro-federalist groups.

– "Once all this comes to light, the Brussels leadership will have to apologize and put an end to this practice. We will achieve this within one or two years," Mr. Orban concluded.

PM Orban will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Magyar Nemzet will provide live coverage - stay with us tomorrow!

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban gives an interview to Hungary's public Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI / PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)