Patriots Strong Enough to Thwart Designs of EU-NGO Complex

In an article published by The European Conservative, Frank Furedi, executive director of MCC Brussels, described how NGOs serving the liberal elite in Brussels are conspiring against Hungary and attempt to enact regime change in the country using taxpayers' money.

Our published reports expose the laundering of billions of euros to institutions charged with promoting the European Commission’s propaganda throughout Europe,

Frank Furedi explained in the article, emphasizing that

this misuse of taxpayer’s money is an outrage. But what is of even greater concern is how this corruption of civil society undermines democratic decision making in the EU’s member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

Frank Furedi also highlighted that the EU has channeled funds to NGOs through the CERV program, aimed at promoting ‘EU values’ and, in some cases, undermining the elected government, noted the Mandiner news portal.

The head of MCC Brussels pointed out that since 2016, the patriotic movement has gone from strength to strength—which is why the EU elites are coming for Hungary. A recent commentary in Politico entitled "How to confront Orban and save the EU" came across as a call for a declaration of war. The authors of the piece went to great lengths to explain how Hungary can be sanctioned and deprived of its right to vote in the European Council.

Sanctioning Hungary and depriving it of its vote is of course a first step to forcing this nation to change its elected government. If that does not work, they will conspire to get rid of Hungary through manipulating the rule book,

Frank Furedi explained.

No doubt the patriotic forces in Europe possess sufficient strength to thwart the designs of the EU-NGO complex and prevent the plot against Hungary coming to a successful conclusion. But it will not be an easy task. That’s why we must be committed to this fight,

Frank Furedi wrote in conclusion.

Cover photo: The European Commission building (Source: AFP)