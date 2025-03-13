PM Orban Announces Tax Exemption for Mothers with One Child + Video

"The government meeting covered at least a dozen important issues. Perhaps the most significant decision was granting personal income tax exemption to mothers under 30 who are raising one child," Viktor Orban stated in a video uploaded to his social media channel . He elaborated that, starting January 1, 2026, mothers under the age of 30 raising one child will no longer have to pay personal income tax (SZJA).

The prime minister emphasized that while the government hopes the measure will encourage more births, its primary goal is to ensure that mothers who have chosen to have and raise children do not end up in a worse financial situation than those who don't have kids.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Vikto Orban had already announced Europe’s largest tax reduction program during his annual state of the nation address. Under this initiative, mothers with two or three children will also receive lifelong income tax exemptions, similar to those with four or more children.

Currently, mothers under 30 can apply for tax exemption, but only to the extent of average wage. However, from 2026 onward, their entire income will be tax-free.