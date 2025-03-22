President Sulyok: Hungary-Poland Friendship Not a Myth, But a Lived Reality

– For us, the Hungary-Poland friendship is not a myth but a lived reality, President Tamas Sulyok emphasised in Kaposvar on Friday.

President Tamas Sulyok delivers a speech at the festive gala marking the Day of Polish-Hungarian Friendship at the Csiky Gergely Theatre in Kaposvar on 21 March 2025. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

In his speech preceding the gala at the Csiky Gergely Theatre in honour of the Day of Polish-Hungarian Friendship, Hungary's head of state highlighted that this friendship is not confined to particular episodes of history, but pervades our lives. It is not merely valid when our interests coincide; rather, it is a constant and present fact. It does not depend on current political cooperation or lack thereof; it is deeper than that, and therefore cannot be destroyed by political intrigue or the creation of enemy images, he added. President Sulyok expressed his belief that nothing can cast a shadow over, break apart, or undermine the freely chosen thousand-year friendship between the two nations, as it does not exist solely between states or nations, but is passed down from community to community, from person to person.

Can Poland forget that its patrons were Hungarian princesses? Can Hungary forget that its greatest military leader was a Polish freedom fighter? Can we forget that we've shed our blood in each other’s struggles for freedom? Can we forget the Polish Legion of 1848 or the Hungarian volunteers in Polish uprisings? Can we forget the friendship of Henryk Slawik and Jozsef Antall Sr., which saved thousands of lives? Can we forget our mutual support in 1956? I believe we never will, and we Hungarians certainly never shall,

– he declared.

President Sulyok also remarked that Hungarians are a kinless people in the heart of Europe, who came from the East but found their homeland in the West. Their language is unknown to others and resembles no other; it can only be understood by those who receive it as their mother tongue or by those determined enough to master it. This kinslessness has sometimes proved a curse, and a blessing at other times: it has taught us that we can only rely on ourselves, that we must not wait for others, that our national existence and culture matter only to us, that our values are precious only to us, and that we cannot expect others to preserve, protect, or nurture them on our behalf, he elaborated.

He noted that although orphanhood strengthens, it also tests one’s resilience. "At times like these, we think of the Poles, and we realize that our kinlessness never meant true loneliness—largely thanks to them. They have always filled the void we felt around us. They have shown us that we are not alone, that we do have someone to rely on, and that we do not have to safeguard freedom by ourselves, because in the Polish people, we have found a worthy and faithful companion," he added.

He argued that although the two nations have never walked exactly the same path, they have moved in similar directions: there were times when we fought the Turks and the Tatars together; times when we were simultaneously pressed from the East and the West; times when we sacrificed our lives for each other’s freedom; and times when we supported each other even as we drifted in opposite directions.

"Even in times of need, we never let go of each other. In fact, we held on even more tightly—steadfastly, as best as we could, and courageously, as befits true brothers," Mr. Sulyok emphasized. He went on to say that Hungarians and Poles have always admired each other’s perseverance, love of freedom, faith, and resilience, that they have defended Europe with their blood, and that they have enriched it with their unique cultural contributions. "Perhaps no one understands better than us what it means to make sacrifices for faith, values, homeland, and Europe. The nation of new beginnings, the people of freedom, the bastion of Christianity—fervent in faith and valiant in battle—these descriptions apply equally to both our nations," President Sulyok stated, adding that

in addition to shared destiny, national resilience and a fighting spirit, the secret of the two nations' friendship may lie in the lives of their shared saints, whose prayers have united them in heart and soul.

Hungary's head of state also remarked that the two nations have often regarded each other as reflections of themselves, noting that Pope John Paul II spoke of Hungarians and Poles as cousins during his first visit to Hungary.

Paying tribute to Polish President Andrzej Duda, President Sulyok emphasised that through his personal example and dedicated efforts, he has ushered in a flourishing era of Hungarian-Polish relations, further strengthening an already close bond.

Polish President Andrzej Duda delivers a speech at the festive gala marking the Day of Polish-Hungarian Friendship at the Csiky Gergely Theatre in Kaposvar on 21 March 2025. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

In his speech, Andrzej Duda also addressed the current security challenges, highlighting the role of regional and transatlantic relations in maintaining the stability of Poland, Hungary, and, more broadly, Central Europe. "History has taught both Poles and Hungarians the paramount importance of solidarity," he declared, referring to several instances of the two nations' shared historical fate, including the Hungarian ammunition supplies sent to Poland during the Polish-Bolshevik War of 1920.

"Today, as friends and allies, we must demonstrate solidarity in our actions and show mutual respect," the Polish head of state stressed, expressing his conviction that the mutual sympathy between Poles and Hungarians also has strong cultural foundations.

In his welcoming address, Karoly Szita (Fidesz-KDNP), the mayor of Kaposvar, emphasized that the friendship between the Hungarian and Polish nations is not merely a historical legacy, but a living bond that must always be preserved.