As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Brussels on Wednesday asked households to put together a three-day emergency kit, including food, medicine and other essential items. The Brussels elite is preparing for war to ensure its political survival, Tamas Menczer pointed out in a video shared on social media.

Pro-war forces must be stopped, Tamas Menczer says

Brussels is readying for war in a bid to ensure the pro-war elite's political survival, according to the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP).

That's why they want war!

he stated, adding that

Pro-war forces must be swept away!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) at the Ministry of Foreign Affair and Trade on February 27, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)