Tamas Mencer: Brussels Is Readying for War!

The Brussels elite is readying for war, Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats, said in a video posted on social media. Pro-war forces must be stopped, he stressed.

2025. 03. 29. 11:31
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) at the Ministry of Foreign Affair and Trade on February 27, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)
As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Brussels on Wednesday asked households to put together a three-day emergency kit, including food, medicine and other essential items. The Brussels elite is preparing for war to ensure its political survival, Tamas Menczer pointed out in a video shared on social media.

The Brussels elite is struggling for survival, Tamas Menczer says (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)
 

Pro-war forces must be stopped, Tamas Menczer says

Brussels is readying for war in a bid to ensure the pro-war elite's political survival, according to the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP).

That's why they want war!

he stated, adding that 

Pro-war forces must be swept away!

