Teachers' Association Chief: It's Up To Parents What Children Read

Based on information Magyar Nemzet obtained, if they had the opportunity, Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party would like to make books containing LGBTQ propaganda such as Fairyland is for Everyone or Csipke Jozsika, written by Kriszta Bodis, Peter Magyar’s nominee for education minister, mandatory school reading.

The government is doing everything to protect children, and to this end the parliament has passed a bill aimed at tightening the Assembly Act. According to the proposal published on the parliament’s website, the law supplements the Assembly Act by banning gatherings that violate the prohibitions defined in the Child Protection Act.

As the proposers stated, the protection of children also requires legislative measures to prohibit the conduct of anyone who misleads the assembly authority and holds a prohibited gathering or attends such despite explicit police warnings at the location of the prohibited nature of the gathering. As a result, it is almost certain that, in its previous form,

there will be no Pride parade in Budapest this year.

As Prime Minister Viktor Orban noted in his annual address this year: there is no need to bother with preparations. At the end of February, the ruling parties decided to amend the Fundamental Law to establish that

the right of children to physical, mental, and moral development takes precedence over all other rights except the right to life.

Peter Horvath, the president of the National Teachers' Association, told our newspaper that although he is not familiar with the book, he would not make it mandatory reading based on information he has about the book. "Everyone should decide for themselves whether they want their child to read it and how much it contributes to their child's development," the educator stated.