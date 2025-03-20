With Weber’s Approval, Tisza Party Chief Dodges Ukraine Issue

Following the European Parliament elections on June 9 last year, Peter Magyar found himself in a difficult position. The Tisza Party’s MEPs could only join the European People’s Party (EPP) if they aligned with its pro-war stance, meaning unlimited financial and military aid to Ukraine. EPP President Manfred Weber had already made clear in late April what conditions aspiring members, including Magyar, needed to meet:

“We have three fundamental conditions for anyone who wants to join us: they must stand for Europe, Ukraine, and the rule of law. These are the core principles of the EPP family.”

After the election, now as a member of the EPP group, Peter Magyar traveled to Kyiv in July, where he announced a humanitarian aid initiative but avoided meeting with Ukrainian politicians. The Brussels-based Politico reported on the visit under the headline “Orban’s New Nemesis Arranges Visit to Ukraine”. According to Mandiner, the globalist outlet framed the trip as an effort by Magyar to contrast himself with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom they immediately labeled as pro-Russian. Politico also noted that Orban maintained ties with Russia, criticized his peace mission, and referred to his diplomatic visits as “renegade diplomatic mission.” The outlet emphasized Magyar’s break with the Hungarian government, his 30% result in the EP elections, and his decision to join the EPP.

Politico acknowledged that Peter Magyar had previously avoided speaking about the war in Ukraine and even stated during his campaign that he agrees with Orban’s stance against sending soldiers and weapons to Ukraine. However, the EPP’s spokesperson defended Magyar’s shifting position, arguing that he was only doing so to avoid political fallout domestically.

In effect, the EPP spokesperson gave Magyar a free pass to portray himself as anti-war in Hungary, since that is in his political interest.

“Anything he says about Ukraine and the war is weaponized by Orban’s propaganda machine against him. That’s why he is so cautious,” said a staunchly pro-war EPP politician in Magyar’s defense.

Peter Magyar himself previously admitted that he avoids criticizing Russia at home because doing so would be unpopular. In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, which came under majority control of George Soros’ network in 2023, Magyar confessed:

"If I started saying bad things about Russia, I would immediately lose all support. There has been a decade of brainwashing here."

Given these statements, it’s no surprise that Magyar now finds himself in a tight spot as Hungary’s government launches a public opinion vote on Ukraine’s EU accession. He is afraid to take a clear stance, knowing that most Hungarian voters oppose Ukraine’s integration, while his Brussels allies expect him to support it.

To be continued...

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party (Photo: AFP).