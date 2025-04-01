Brussels’ Latest Warmongering? Here’s What Budapest Residents Think + Video

Most people interviewed in Hungary's capital disagree with the European Commission’s idea that EU citizens should keep three days' worth of emergency supplies in their homes.

When Origo asked Budapest residents about the proposal, respondents expressed the opinion that the Commission’s recommendation is nothing more than incitement and hysteria-mongering.

As previously reported, the European Commission published a 30-point Preparedness Plan Wednesday, listing specific recommendations aimed at enhancing the preparedness of EU member states.

One of the proposals states that EU residents should have at least 72 hours' worth of supplies to for sustain themselves in case they are cut off from essential services.