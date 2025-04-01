PM Orban: They're Bent on Turning EU from Peace Project into War Project

The Financial Times is right about one thing: Europe is facing a Darwinian moment. They want to change the EU from a peace-project to a war-project. This is not evolution, this is decay. We must resist, even if they want to punish us,
Viktor Orban wrote in his social media post, reacting to the Financial Times article.
The article argued that the European Union must find a way to handle the Hungarian government's behavior, as it is, in the author's view, obstructing a unified European response.
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office)