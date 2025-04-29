Rendkívüli

Communications Director: Brussels' Expectations from a Puppet Government

Brussels would demand support for Ukraine's EU membership, admission of migrants, ending utility price caps, and abolishing taxes on multinationals and banks.

2025. 04. 29.
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
If a pupet government were to rule Hungary, Brussels would have four immediate demands, Tamas Menczer posted on social media. The accomplishments we have achieved together, with a lot of effort and hard work, are at risk, the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) warned.

Brussels would have specific expectations from a puppet government in Hungary (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

The first demand would be for this puppet government to support Ukraine’s EU membership, but the consequence of that would be the collapse of the Hungarian economy.  Brussels would also expect Hungary to take in migrants, which would mean that Hungary would cease to be a migrant-free country, the communications director explained the first two expectations. 

 

Energy prices would return to market levels, meaning an end to the household utility price cut scheme,

Tamas Menczer emphasized.

As for the fourth expectation from Brussels, he said: they would want the extra taxes on multinationals and banks to be abolished, and "without this funding, the 13th-month pension and family support programs would be gone."

What can we do?

asked Tamas Menczer. He then gave the answer: the first step is to protect ourselves from Ukraine’s EU membership, and not let decisions be made over our heads. Participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025, he added.

