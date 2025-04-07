Hungarians Give Hope to Lebanon’s Christians

Gebran Bassil, president of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement, spoke about the importance of Hungary’s role in humanitarian efforts in the region. In the interview, he explained that the Hungary Helps initiative and other Hungarian efforts provide hope to Lebanon’s Christians.

The Hungary Helps program and other Hungarian initiatives give hope to Lebanon’s Christian residents. Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto

– You are one of the most prominent leaders of Lebanon's Christian community. How do you see the future of Christianity in the Middle East, and what role can Lebanon play in that future?

– Christians should be in the majority wherever they live because their message and mission are universal and extend beyond the community of believers. Unfortunately, the reality is that they have become a minority in many places due to the threats they face, and the indifference surrounding them in the region. This presents many challenges. The answer to those challenges, in order to survive and convey their message, should not be isolation, but openness. The fact that they are in danger does not mean they should adopt a defensive posture. On the contrary—they must remain open and fully embrace their role as mediators among communities, countries, civilizations, and cultures. That is what gives them significance, regardless of their numbers. The more threatened they are, the more open and tolerant they must be. When Christ was insulted, He did not respond with aggression but with patience and forgiveness.

– You met FM Szijjarto and discussed the topic of Hungary’s church renovation program in Lebanon. In your view, what further role could Hungary play in preserving Christianity in the Middle East and in Lebanon?

– Hungary—through the Hungary Helps program and the efforts of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is not just a personal friend of mine but also a friend to Lebanon, to Christians, and to Lebanese communities—is doing a great deal, especially considering its financial capabilities. The program of renovating old Christian churches is outstanding, both symbolically and in its actual meaning. It is not just about restoring stones—it’s about strengthening the connection between believers and their homeland. It shows that these people are deeply rooted in their land and want to restore everything tied to their presence, their role, their heritage, and their culture. That is why I urge the Hungarian government and the Hungary Helps program to continue this work. No matter how small the support, it must continue because it gives hope to Christians: it shows that a European country truly cares about them and is ready to strengthen their presence, their ties to their land and nation, and promote Christian presence in the region. The importance of Christians extends far beyond Lebanon and the region. It concerns the entire world, and serves as a security net for Europe itself.

– We, Europeans, often view Lebanon from an outsider's perspective. I believe many European politicians do the same—observing from a distance without truly understanding the region. As a result, they adopt positions not based on local realities, but on external expectations. How do you see European politics from the Lebanese perspective, and how would you describe the relationship between Lebanon and the European Union?

– We have shared historical ties. Lebanon and Europe have both a neighborhood, and a partnership agreement. We are connected by stong bonds. But I believe Europe is overly preoccupied with what it calls the “Russian threat,” which distracts it from the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism. Yet, despite their tumultuous past, Russia and Europe fought side by side during World War I, World War II, and other conflicts. They managed to find a way to shape their relationship while preserving the national sovereignty and independence of both sides. In contrast, the threat originating from our region knows no borders: it rejects all that is “other,” and seeks to eliminate not just physical existence but also the spirit—the freedom of thought, belief, prayer, autonomy, and diversity. This is the real threat.

Lebanon has always assumed a role in connecting different cultures and civilizations—and in making something better from that connection. It builds bridges, not divisions. If Lebanon loses that role, then Europe must take on this "laboratory" function. Now, this role comes with plenty of pain and sacrifice. Therefore, I advise the European Union to recognize and be aware of the severity of the situation. What has happened in Syria is deeply alarming. Syria should be a land of secular coexistence—not a land of division, killing, and fear.

– It seems the country remains divided, but it’s as if only the leadership has changed in Syria.

– Yes, but Syria has never been this divided before. Despite all the flaws and shortcomings of the system, Syria was able to function as a secular state where people—Jews, Alawites, Shiites, Christians, Sunnis, Kurds—lived together for a long time despite their differences. I believe Syria and Lebanon can achieve that again, as long as external interference does not disrupt the process. But if things continue in their current direction, it may not only plunge Syria but the entire region into chaos. And that chaos will inevitably reach Europe as well.

– The Middle East is often referred to as a region of conflict. Do you see any hope for achieving stability in the future?

– I think President Trump’s peace-building intentions is a good thing, in and of itself. The question is how it will be implemented. If peace is “imposed”—and I don’t mean diplomatic pressure, but a scenario where the stronger side forces something on the weaker while denying it its rightful claims—then that is not real peace. That is injustice, and it cannot last. But if the path to peace ensures that every side receives its rights—the right to security, to exist, to have a state, to develop, to access resources—then it can indeed lead to lasting peace. And we would gladly be part of such a process. But if peace is forced upon people, then the result will be only a temporary calm—followed by an eruption of tension, like a volcano.

– Peace must be a common goal for Europe, too, especially given the enormous migration crisis we are facing. If conflicts don’t subside, migration toward Europe will continue—and it will become impossible to reverse the flow and enable people to return to their countries of origin. Many are fleeing war-torn countries, which is harmful to the region because it is the young, working-age population that is leaving. And it’s also harmful to Europe, because we cannot take everyone in. If stability was achieved, do you believe there would be a chance for repatriation and rebuilding?

– I believe everyone should, first and foremost, remain in their own homeland. Naturally, on an individual level, anyone may decide to move elsewhere. The world is open to those who seek opportunities within legal frameworks, through their own talent and capabilities. That’s perfectly fine. Lebanon is a country that has welcomed many immigrants, and many Lebanese have also moved to different parts of the world. What is unacceptable, however, is forced, mass migration—and that is what has happened in our region. Yes, I believe that repatriation—wherever stability already exists—could contribute to maintaining that stability. It would offer an opportunity for societies to develop naturally, rather than in distorted ways, where emigration disrupts the very fabric of society and causes deep fractures.

– Beyond the Christian cultural mission, how do you see the future of Hungary–Lebanon relations?

– I see that Hungary genuinely cares about Lebanon. A youth exchange program has already been launched, which is very promising. It should be expanded so that cooperation occurs not only in the political, diplomatic, or international legal dimensions, but also in the areas of economy, education, tourism, and culture. All of this would contribute to strengthening the relationship between our two countries. And I believe Lebanon should also do more in this regard.

Cover photo: Gebran Bassil, president of the Free Patriotic Movement of Lebanon, in Budapest on March 31, 2025