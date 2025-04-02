Hungary FM: Brussels Badly Botched Tariff Policy Cooperation with U.S

Concerning cooperation between the EU and the U.S., a statement issued by Hungary's foreign ministry cited Peter Szijjarto telling a joint press conference with Peter Ziga, deputy speaker of Slovakia's National Council, that "it has been proven once again that European institutions are led by unqualified people in Brussels".

Unqualified people who suffer from very serious Trump phobia. Only these two factors can explain how they could mess up so badly again. How they could also mess up tariff policy cooperation this badly,

– he said.

The situation is that Brussels has made a grave mistake in its tariff policy cooperation with the U.S., and this huge mistake from Brussels could pose very serious challenges for the European economy,

– FM Szijjarto declared, adding that the EU should have entered into talks with the U.S. and car industry tariffs should have been reduced.

Europe imposes a 10-percent tariff on the U.S. car industry and the U.S. applies 2.5 percent against Europe. So what should have been done? European tariffs should have been reduced to 2.5 percent against the U.S.. This would have established a negotiating position, talks could have been started, and the overseas decision that could result in the introduction of higher tariffs would not have been made,

– he explained.

Slovakia and Hungary are two countries that are centers of the European car industry. Two countries where the car industry plays an important role,

– he stressed.

We resolutely call on the European Commission to get their act together and enter into talks with the U.S., discuss cooperation on tariffs, because if they go on like this, it will be another blow for the European economy,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated.

We've had COVID, we have the sanctions against Russia, and now they've messed up tariff cooperation as well. So we expect Brussels—where bureaucrats are paid tens of thousands of euros a month—to get their act together and finally negotiate on tariff cooperation, otherwise we'll be facing serious trouble,

– he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto (Photo: MTI)