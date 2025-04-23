BulgáriaMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Bulgaria Remains a Reliable Transit Partner in the Future

Bulgaria plays an indispensable role in ensuring the security of Hungary’s natural gas supply and remains a reliable transit partner for the country in the future, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted Tuesday on Facebook.

2025. 04. 23. 17:07
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto with Bulgaria's Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov (Source: Facebook)
Following a phone conversation with the Bulgarian minister of energy, Szijjarto reported that Bulgaria is essential to the security of Hungary’s gas supply.

We highly value the responsible attitude of the current Bulgarian government on this issue, and it is reassuring that today the minister again confirmed that Bulgaria will remain a reliable transit partner for Hungary in the future,

he stated, emphasizing the importance of theis cooperation:

We indeed rely on it, as more than 20 million cubic meters of natural gas arrive in Hungary daily through Bulgaria. This year, the volume transported via the TurkStream pipeline has already exceeded 2.3 billion cubic meters.

he pointed out. Szijjarto stressed that Southeastern Europe needs a significant increase in gas pipeline capacity in order for Central Europe to effectively diversify its energy supply.

“The minister shared excellent news with me — Bulgaria will significantly increase the capacity of gas pipelines within its territory as part of the Vertical Gas Corridor project,” he highlighted.

We agreed that the European Union must also play a role in ensuring the energy security of the region, and to this end, we will further strengthen our regional energy cooperation,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto with Bulgaria's Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov  (Source: Facebook)

