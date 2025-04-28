Petra Steger: Vienna Has Returned

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) achieved historic success in the Vienna elections, significantly increasing its support compared to the previous vote. Pre-election polls almost exactly predicted the outcome. The FPO secured second place, while the Social Democratic Party (SPO), despite heavy losses, managed to maintain its lead.

Vienna - Petra Steger, MEP for FPO (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

"Vienna Has Returned"

Speaking to Magyar Nemzet at the FPO’s election event, MEP Petra Steger evaluated the election held in the Austrian capital.

Vienna has returned. We have come back; we are above 20 percent. I believe the voters sent a clear message today,

said Petra Steger, adding:

The residents of Vienna showed today that they want greater security in Vienna. They want a change; they want a more livable city again. They do not want to see hundreds of millions in the city budget spent on minimal benefits for asylum seekers.

The MEP emphasized:

The voters have given a clear mandate: the FPO now has a say in the life of the city.

The FPO politician also sent a message to the city's former and future mayor: