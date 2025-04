Peter Szijjarto and Viktor Orban traveled to Bratislava, where they held talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. Throughout the day, Viktor Orban held discussions with his counterpart on important matters, while Peter Szijjarto stressed the importance of Hungarian–Slovak relations.

(Source: FACEBOOK/Peter Szijjarto)



The best Hungarian–Slovak relationship in history has been achieved, says Peter Szijjarto

The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade shared his thoughts on social media.